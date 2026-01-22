Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

The programme for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections has been declared. Voting will be held on February 5 and counting on February 7. District Collector and District Magistrate Deelip Swami has issued prohibitory orders to ensure a fearless and peaceful election process.

According to the order, barring government employees on duty, the gathering of more than five persons is prohibited during the election period from February 3 to 5. Within a perimeter of 100 metres of polling centres, the use of mobile phones, cordless phones, loudspeakers, megaphones, microphones, wireless sets, etc., is banned.

Similarly, any activity that violates the secrecy of voting is prohibited. The use of mobile phones, clicking photographs, or making videos by voters or polling representatives inside polling centres is strictly banned. Campaigning within a 100-metre radius, threatening or pressurising voters, and carrying explosive substances are also prohibited. Violation of these orders will attract punishment under Section 223.

Within a 100-metre radius of the counting centres, barring persons appointed by the Election Commission, no one will be allowed to enter or use mobile phones or vehicles on February 7 from 7 am onwards.

Weapon licence holders are prohibited from carrying weapons in the district until the election process is completed. Government offices and rest houses cannot be used for political activities. Party flags, symbols and messages cannot be displayed on rickshaws or other vehicles without prior permission.

Similarly, prohibitory orders have been imposed on printing press owners, the use of loudspeakers without permission, obstruction of traffic, and other activities that may disturb law and order during the election period.