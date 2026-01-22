 Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneProhibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls

Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls

According to the order, barring government employees on duty, the gathering of more than five persons is prohibited during the election period from February 3 to 5. Within a perimeter of 100 metres of polling centres, the use of mobile phones, cordless phones, loudspeakers, megaphones, microphones, wireless sets, etc., is banned

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

The programme for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections has been declared. Voting will be held on February 5 and counting on February 7. District Collector and District Magistrate Deelip Swami has issued prohibitory orders to ensure a fearless and peaceful election process.

According to the order, barring government employees on duty, the gathering of more than five persons is prohibited during the election period from February 3 to 5. Within a perimeter of 100 metres of polling centres, the use of mobile phones, cordless phones, loudspeakers, megaphones, microphones, wireless sets, etc., is banned.

Read Also
Women To Lead Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur: 15 Of 29 Civic Bodies Reserved For Women Mayors; Check Full List
article-image

Similarly, any activity that violates the secrecy of voting is prohibited. The use of mobile phones, clicking photographs, or making videos by voters or polling representatives inside polling centres is strictly banned. Campaigning within a 100-metre radius, threatening or pressurising voters, and carrying explosive substances are also prohibited. Violation of these orders will attract punishment under Section 223.

Within a 100-metre radius of the counting centres, barring persons appointed by the Election Commission, no one will be allowed to enter or use mobile phones or vehicles on February 7 from 7 am onwards.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases
Maharashtra Mayoral Lottery Sparks Controversy, 15 Women To Lead Cities
Maharashtra Mayoral Lottery Sparks Controversy, 15 Women To Lead Cities
Mira-Bhayandar News: Wockhardt Hospitals Organises Health Check-Up Camp For Traffic Police During Road Safety Month
Mira-Bhayandar News: Wockhardt Hospitals Organises Health Check-Up Camp For Traffic Police During Road Safety Month
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur

Weapon licence holders are prohibited from carrying weapons in the district until the election process is completed. Government offices and rest houses cannot be used for political activities. Party flags, symbols and messages cannot be displayed on rickshaws or other vehicles without prior permission.

Read Also
Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Posts Reserved For Women From General Category: Check All 29 Civic Body...
article-image

Similarly, prohibitory orders have been imposed on printing press owners, the use of loudspeakers without permission, obstruction of traffic, and other activities that may disturb law and order during the election period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Promised Flex-Free Pune, But Banners Up Post-Poll: Minister Murlidhar Mohol Vows Action Against...
Promised Flex-Free Pune, But Banners Up Post-Poll: Minister Murlidhar Mohol Vows Action Against...
Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In...
Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In...