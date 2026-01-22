Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside |

Nanded: The Hind Di Chadar, the 250th Shahidi Samagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, will be held in Nanded on January 24 and 25. Lakhs of devotees, not only from across the country but also from abroad, are expected to attend the event. Considering the large number of devotees, the Railway Administration will run special trains from Mumbai, Chandigarh and Delhi (Hazrat Nizamuddin) to Nanded under the Train on Demand (TOD) initiative.

The Central Railway has issued a notification announcing the operation of special trains for devotees travelling from North India to Nanded. The special train will depart from Delhi (Hazrat Nizamuddin) on January 23 and 24 at 12.30 pm. It will pass through Panipat, Agra Cantt, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Purna, and will reach Nanded the next day at 4.20 pm.

The special train (04524/04523) will depart from Chandigarh on January 23 and 24 at 5.40 am. It will pass through Ambala, Panipat, Delhi (Safdarjung), Agra, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Purna, and will reach Nanded the next day at 1.30 pm.

The special train (01041/01042) will run from Mumbai on January 23 and 24 at 3.30 pm and will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani stations. It will reach Nanded the next day at 4 am. The return train from Nanded to Mumbai will operate on January 24 and 25. It will depart at 11.30 pm and reach Mumbai at 1.40 pm. The train will have 18 coaches, including sleeper, general and AC coaches.

Devotees travelling to Nanded from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and various parts of Maharashtra will benefit from these special trains. The Railway Administration has appealed to passengers to maintain social distancing and follow proper sanitisation during the journey.