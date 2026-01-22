Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | FPJ

Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji, who sacrificed his life for social harmony and the protection of religion, has been conferred with the title of ‘Hind Di Chadar’. A letter that mentioned the atrocities committed against people by the contemporary rulers is known as the ‘Jafarnama’. This Jafarnama was brought to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to be handed over to the then ruler, Aurangzeb. It is now preserved at Bhai Dayasingh, Bhai Harisingh Gurudwara in the city.

The Jafarnama is considered a manifesto for the liberation of mankind. It was written by Guru Gobind Singh, the son of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji, to Emperor Aurangzeb.

The memories of that era will be revived during the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ event, the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji, to be held at Nanded on January 24 and 25. Lakhs of devotees, not only from across the country but also from abroad, are expected to attend the event.

Sardar Harisingh, a member of Bhai Dayasingh, Bhai Harisingh Gurudwara, informed that the ‘Jafarnama’ is known as the letter of victory. Aurangzeb had inflicted several atrocities on the Sikh community and had imposed the ‘Jiziya’ tax on non-Muslims. Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji and his disciples launched a strong struggle against these injustices and laid down their lives. The martyrdom of Guruji stands as a symbol of supreme sacrifice in the Sikh tradition.

Guru Gobind Singhji wrote the ‘Jafarnama’ to Aurangzeb in this context. After reading the letter, Aurangzeb reportedly felt remorseful and underwent a transformation. He cancelled the unjust decrees imposed on the people and directed his Sardars not to harass Guru Gobind Singhji. He also expressed his wish to meet Guru Gobind Singhji, but it could not be fulfilled, Sardar Harisingh said.

Guru Gobind Singhji’s disciples, Bhai Dayasingh and Bhai Dharamsingh, brought this letter to Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) for Aurangzeb in 1707 AD. They met Aurangzeb at Ahmednagar (now Ahilyanagar) and handed over the letter to him.

The letter is handwritten in the Persian language. It has been preserved in the holy scripture, the Dasam Granth. Even today, it is preserved at Bhai Dayasingh, Bhai Dharamsingh Gurudwara in Dhauni Mohalla in the city. This Gurudwara is considered the first Gurudwara in Southern India, Sardar Harisingh added.