 3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade
e-Paper Get App
HomePune3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade

3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Lakade is leading the ongoing investigation, and the case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (2), 285, 286, 337, 338, and the Explosives Act, 1884

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade | Sourced

Dehu Road Police filed a case late Friday against three individuals and arrested one in connection with the fire at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade area, claiming six lives and leaving 10 seriously injured.

As per police information, fire brigade officer Balasaheb Vaidya lodged a complaint against Shubhangi Sharad Sutar, Sharad Sutar, Jannat Shikalgaar, and Nazir Shikalgaar. Nazir, the owner of the red zone site, was subsequently arrested by the police.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Lakade is leading the ongoing investigation, and the case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (2), 285, 286, 337, 338, and the Explosives Act, 1884.

Read Also
NIA Raids In Maharashtra: Locations In Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha & Pune Searched In ISIS Terror...
article-image

Background:

A fire erupted at Shivraj Enterprises, a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, around 2.45pm on Friday. The fire brigade was alerted by the owner of a nearby unit, prompting them to rush to the site, extinguish the blaze, and transport the injured to the hospital, stated an official from the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body's disaster management cell.

The injured include Shilpa Rathod (31), Pratiksha Torne (16), Apeksha Torne (26), Kavita Rathod (45), Renuka Tathod (20), Komal Choure (25), Suman (40), Usha Padve (40), Priyanka Yadav (32), and unit owner Sharad Sutar. Tragically, six bodies were charred beyond recognition.

During the incident, workers were involved in candle-making when the explosion occurred. Police revealed that the company had stored illegal flammable and explosive materials, and the owner had disregarded worker safety by failing to implement precautionary measures.

Read Also
Pune: Key Accused In Rs 4,700-Crore Samruddha Jeevan Chit Fund Scam Arrested by Maharashtra CID
article-image

Maharashtra CM announces compensation of ₹5 lakh

Maharashtra CM announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He expressed grief over the fire incident and instructed to provide treatment to the injured at government expense," stated a post from CMO Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the incident and assured the formation of a high-level inquiry to establish accountability. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the fire, with measures implemented to prevent such incidents in the future, Pawar added.

Read Also
Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati...

Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati...

3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade...

3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade...

Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation

Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation

'Black Day For Indian Democracy': Shirur MP Amol Kolhe On Mahua Moitra's Expulsion From Lok Sabha

'Black Day For Indian Democracy': Shirur MP Amol Kolhe On Mahua Moitra's Expulsion From Lok Sabha

VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory Near Talwade Industrial Area in Pimpri Chinchwad, Six Workers...

VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory Near Talwade Industrial Area in Pimpri Chinchwad, Six Workers...