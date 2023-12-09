3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade | Sourced

Dehu Road Police filed a case late Friday against three individuals and arrested one in connection with the fire at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade area, claiming six lives and leaving 10 seriously injured.

As per police information, fire brigade officer Balasaheb Vaidya lodged a complaint against Shubhangi Sharad Sutar, Sharad Sutar, Jannat Shikalgaar, and Nazir Shikalgaar. Nazir, the owner of the red zone site, was subsequently arrested by the police.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Lakade is leading the ongoing investigation, and the case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (2), 285, 286, 337, 338, and the Explosives Act, 1884.

Background:

A fire erupted at Shivraj Enterprises, a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, around 2.45pm on Friday. The fire brigade was alerted by the owner of a nearby unit, prompting them to rush to the site, extinguish the blaze, and transport the injured to the hospital, stated an official from the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body's disaster management cell.

The injured include Shilpa Rathod (31), Pratiksha Torne (16), Apeksha Torne (26), Kavita Rathod (45), Renuka Tathod (20), Komal Choure (25), Suman (40), Usha Padve (40), Priyanka Yadav (32), and unit owner Sharad Sutar. Tragically, six bodies were charred beyond recognition.

During the incident, workers were involved in candle-making when the explosion occurred. Police revealed that the company had stored illegal flammable and explosive materials, and the owner had disregarded worker safety by failing to implement precautionary measures.

Maharashtra CM announces compensation of ₹5 lakh

Maharashtra CM announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He expressed grief over the fire incident and instructed to provide treatment to the injured at government expense," stated a post from CMO Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the incident and assured the formation of a high-level inquiry to establish accountability. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the fire, with measures implemented to prevent such incidents in the future, Pawar added.