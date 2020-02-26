Photo

From political protests to torching vehicles -- All you need to know about the Delhi violence on Wednesday

By FPJ Web Desk

The death toll rose to 25 on February 26, with over 200 people injured.

Firefighters hold a water pipe to douse burnt-out tyre market premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020.
Photo: AFP

On Wednesday the Delhi violence continued with the death toll rising to 25 and over injured. The Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have reportedly been arrested.

It was an eventful day in the national capital, beginning with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval undertaking a tour of the affected areas late on Tuesday night and then presenting an assessment report to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that is headed by the Prime Minister. Doval has been tasked with restoring normalcy in the capital. On Wednesday too he took to the streets and interacted with locals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appeal for calm, emphasising that it was imperative that "normalcy is restored at the earliest. "

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited the violence affected areas of Northeastern Delhi to assess the situation.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the meantime led a peace march in Gandhi Nagar to encourage communal harmony. Expressing a similar hope, hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar, singing peace songs, chanting protest poems and waving banners against violence.

Kejriwal also announced that the government would be giving the family of slain head constable Ratan Lal a compensation of Rs. 1 crore. On Wednesday the last rites for the police official were performed.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a press conference where she called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the Supreme Court, the Delhi police was rebuked for failing to act "professionally" and check the "unfortunate incidents" of violence. However the apex court did not entertain pleas pertaining to the riots or the CAA.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said that Trump's visit to India was symbolic of "Modi's India" declaring its total allegiance to "Trump's America". The party also held protests.

Take a look at some images from Wednesday pertaining to the Delhi violence:

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
Congress Party workers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to protest against the violence occurring in New Delhi, in Amritsar on February 26, 2020
Photo: AFP
Firefighters hold a water pipe to douse burnt-out tyre market premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020.
Photo: AFP
People pay their last respects to the mortal remains of slain Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed during communal riots over the amended citizenship law in east Delhi area, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard near burnt-out and damaged shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020.
Photo: AFP
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi addresses a press conference along with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Former Defence Minister AK Antony in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers sits on a street after being stopped by police officials during a peace march from AICC Headquarters to 30 January Marg against the communal violence in North-East Delhi area, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: PTI
General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury stage a peaceful protest in view of the recent violence in riot-affected areas of east delhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Photo: PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh leads a peace march in Gandhi Nagar.
Photo: AAP/Twitter
A firefighter vehicle and an ambulance are parked near burnt-out and damaged premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020
Photo: AFP
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit sensitive areas in Northeast Delhi and interact with the local residents to take stock of the situation of the area.
Photo: ANI
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacts with the local residents of Maujpur, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
People prepare to bury copies of the Koran after they recovered from a burnt-out mosque following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020.
Photo: AFP
A Hindu religious flag is seen on a minaret of a burnt-out mosque following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020.
Photo: AFP
A man injured during communal violence over the amended citizenship law in the riot-affected north east Delhi, being brought to GTB hospital for treatment, in east Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Photo: PTI

