From political protests to torching vehicles -- All you need to know about the Delhi violence on Wednesday

On Wednesday the Delhi violence continued with the death toll rising to 25 and over injured. The Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have reportedly been arrested.
It was an eventful day in the national capital, beginning with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval undertaking a tour of the affected areas late on Tuesday night and then presenting an assessment report to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that is headed by the Prime Minister. Doval has been tasked with restoring normalcy in the capital. On Wednesday too he took to the streets and interacted with locals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appeal for calm, emphasising that it was imperative that "normalcy is restored at the earliest. "
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited the violence affected areas of Northeastern Delhi to assess the situation.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the meantime led a peace march in Gandhi Nagar to encourage communal harmony. Expressing a similar hope, hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar, singing peace songs, chanting protest poems and waving banners against violence.
Kejriwal also announced that the government would be giving the family of slain head constable Ratan Lal a compensation of Rs. 1 crore. On Wednesday the last rites for the police official were performed.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a press conference where she called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
In the Supreme Court, the Delhi police was rebuked for failing to act "professionally" and check the "unfortunate incidents" of violence. However the apex court did not entertain pleas pertaining to the riots or the CAA.
The CPI(M) on Wednesday said that Trump's visit to India was symbolic of "Modi's India" declaring its total allegiance to "Trump's America". The party also held protests.
