From political protests to torching vehicles -- All you need to know about the Delhi violence on Wednesday

On Wednesday the Delhi violence continued with the death toll rising to 25 and over injured. The Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have reportedly been arrested.

It was an eventful day in the national capital, beginning with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval undertaking a tour of the affected areas late on Tuesday night and then presenting an assessment report to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that is headed by the Prime Minister. Doval has been tasked with restoring normalcy in the capital. On Wednesday too he took to the streets and interacted with locals.