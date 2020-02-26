'Take a decision and convey it to court': Delhi High Court tells police on lodging of FIR against hate speech by BJP leaders

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it should wait for the response of the authorities concerned on the issue of lodging FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh had earlier in the day asked Mehta to advise the police commissioner on the issue of lodging of FIRs against the leaders.

The court was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has left 23 people dead and over 200 injured.

The court, however, said that it's not confining the proceedings to only three video clips and police shall lodge an FIR in other such clips as well. The court has asked the police to take a conscious decision on the lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday.

During the hearing, Mehta said any decision taken now may aggravate the situation.

Delhi government's standing counsel Rahul Mehra contended however that there was no reason to not lodge the FIRs against the leaders.

Mehra said that FIR ought to be lodged against everyone involved in the violence.

Earlier in the day, the high court had said the situation outside was very unpleasant.

During the hearing, the court asked Mehta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo if they had seen the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra making alleged hate speeches.

While Mehta maintained that he does not watch television and has not seen those clips, Deo said he has watched the video of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, but has not of Mishra.

On the submission made by the police officer, Justice Muralidhar remarked, "I am really amazed at the state of affairs of the Delhi Police", and asked the court staff to play Mishra's video clip in the courtroom.

When the gathering in the jam-packed courtroom started hooting, the bench asked them to maintain decorum or else it will hold an in-camera proceedings.