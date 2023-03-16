Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani? The designer arrested for trying to bribe Amruta Fadnavis

A Mumbai-based designer named Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested on Thursday by Mumbai police for allegedly trying to bribe the wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR at the Malabar Hill Police station accusing Aniksha of threatening her on the phone and sending texts. She also tried to give a bribe of ₹1 crore to Fadnavis.

Aniksha's father Anil Jaisinghani has also been named in the FIR.

Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani?

Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani hails from Ulhasnagar in Thane and is a law graduate. Her father Anil Jaisinghani is a wanted bookie and has several cases pending against him including betting, threatening and cheating.

Media reports claim that Aniksha Jaisinghani approached Amruta Fadnavis by posing as a designer and narrated a fake background that she lost her mother.

Amruta in her complaint stated that she and Aniksha had been in touch for over 16 months and has visited her home on some occasions. They first met in 2021.

Anil Jaisinghani meanwhile, is believed to be on the run and has cases registered against him in Maharashtra, Goa and Assam.

Why Amruta Fadnavis lodged FIR against Aniksha?

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis explained the details of the case after his wife lodged the complaint.

"Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Anishka contacted my wife and called herself a designer. She said her father has been implicated in the wrong case, on which Amruta asked her to write a letter to which she offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father released," Fadnavis said.

"Amruta blocked her but she sent a video threatening to make it viral & if we didn't withdraw all cases against her father. In one of the videos, Anishka can be seen stuffing money in a bag and later handing over the bag to Amruta," Fadnavis added.