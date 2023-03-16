Mumbai: Designer Aniksha arrested for allegedly offering Amruta Fadnavis ₹1 crore bribe

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested the designer who has been accused of bribing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the Mumbai-based designer after receiving threatening calls and messages on her phone.
She also accused Aniksha of trying to give her a bribe of ₹1 crore. Aniksha's father is also named in the FIR at the Malabar Hill police station.
"Mumbai police arrested the designer Aniksha following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Police is searching for the second accused Anil Jaisinghani," the cops said.
