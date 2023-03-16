 Mumbai: Designer Aniksha arrested for allegedly offering Amruta Fadnavis ₹1 crore bribe
Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the Mumbai-based designer after receiving threatening calls and messages on her phone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested the designer who has been accused of bribing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She also accused Aniksha of trying to give her a bribe of ₹1 crore. Aniksha's father is also named in the FIR at the Malabar Hill police station.

"Mumbai police arrested the designer Aniksha following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Police is searching for the second accused Anil Jaisinghani," the cops said.

article-image

