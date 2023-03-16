Fadnavis comes to wife's defence in designer 'bribe' case: 'Amruta blocked her, but...'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reacted to the controversy over his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, being allegedly offered a bribe by one designer to get her (designer's) father freed from a criminal case.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗻: 𝗙𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀

"Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Anishka contacted my wife and called herself a designer. She said her father has been implicated in the wrong case, on which Amruta asked her to write a letter to which she offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father released," Fadnavis said.

"Amruta blocked her but she sent a video threatening to make it viral & if we didn't withdraw all cases against her father. In one of the videos, Anishka can be seen stuffing money in a bag and later handing over the bag to Amruta," Fadnavis added.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, filed a complaint against a designer named Aniksha and her father for allegedly offering her a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

The complaint has been filed at the Malabar Hill Police station on February 20, stated reports.

𝗔𝗺𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭

According to a report in DNA, Amruta in her complaint stated that she and Aniksha had been in touch for over 16 months and has visited her home on some occasions. They first met in 2021. She stated that Aniksha was a clothes, jewellery and footwear designer and had approached the former seeking promotion of her products.

𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮'𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲, 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝘀 𝟭 𝗰𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗸

Another report in Indian Express stated that the Aniksha allegedly offered to provide Amruta information on bookies through which they could earn money and also offered Rs 1 crore to get the designer's father off the hook in a criminal case.

Reportedly, Aniksha had visited the Deputy CM residence multiple times and sent Amruta Fadnavis the products she has designed, some which she wore to public events and later returned.

𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝘀 𝟭 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗲𝗯 𝟭𝟲, 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘂𝗻𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿

According to the complaint, things went downhill when Aniksha made the offer of Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook a case on February 16 and Amruta blocked her contact. The threatening video clips, voices notes and multiple texts from an unknown number ensued on February 18 and 19.

Amruta alleged the woman and her father were indirectly threatening her and conspiring against her.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗮𝘆, 𝗻𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗿

The police have booked Aniksha and her father under Section 120 (B) of IPC, Sections 8 and 12 Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988. The IE report quoted a senior police officer saying that the probe is underway in the case and added that no arrests has been made so far.