Amruta Fadnavis files FIR against designer, alleges ₹1 crore bribe bid

A case has been registered against a woman designer namely Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe ₹1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the Mumbai Police, Amruta Fadnavis lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving calls and messages on her phone. No arrest made as of now.

Amruta Fadnavis said she first met Aniksha in 2021

According to a report in DNA, Amruta in her complaint stated that she and Aniksha had been in touch for over 16 months and has visited her home on some occasions. They first met in 2021. She stated that Aniksha was a clothes, jewellery and footwear designer and had approached the former seeking promotion of her products.

Aniksha's father was embroiled in criminal case, offered Rs 1 cr to get him off the hook

Another report in Indian Express stated that the Aniksha allegedly offered to provide Amruta information on bookies through which they could earn money and also offered Rs 1 crore to get the designer's father off the hook in a criminal case.

Reportedly, Aniksha had visited the Deputy CM residence multiple times and sent Amruta Fadnavis the products she has designed, some which she wore to public events and later returned.

Aniksha made offer of Rs 1 crore on Feb 16, later sent threatening texts from unknown number

According to the complaint, things went downhill when Aniksha made the offer of Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook a case on February 16 and Amruta blocked her contact. The threatening video clips, voices notes and multiple texts from an unknown number ensued on February 18 and 19.

Amruta alleged the woman and her father were indirectly threatening her and conspiring against her.

Police probe underway, no arrests so far

The police have booked Aniksha and her father under Section 120 (B) of IPC, Sections 8 and 12 Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988. The IE report quoted a senior police officer saying that the probe is underway in the case and added that no arrests has been made so far.