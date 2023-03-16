 Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi get into ugly war of words in designer bribe case: 'Madam Chatur, Ms Fad-noise'
Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to Fadnavis's rival Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, got involved in the matter and called out Amruta in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis got into an ugly war of words on Twitter on Thursday after the Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister's wife filed an FIR against a designer for trying to bribe and threaten her.

According to the Mumbai Police, Amruta Fadnavis lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving calls and messages on her phone. No arrest made as of now.

She also urged for an independent investigation in the case as Fadnavis is the wife of the Home Minister who has complete control of the police.

"A criminal’s daughter gains access to de facto CM’s house&is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly). Gives his wife jewellery, clothes to wear (for promotion). Roams around with her in her car.

"The designer friend also tells her how they can make money through reporting bookies,raiding them& settling the same to earn money. Despite that their friendship continues. Now there are allegations of videos&blackmail. What is happening in Maharashtra Shri @narendramodiji?" the MP tweeted.

"I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much and honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips!" Chaturvedi further added.

But things turned really ugly when Amruta Fadnavis called Chaturvedi "Miss Chatur pokey nose" in reply. Chaturvedi in reply called Amruta "Ms Fad-noise" in return.

