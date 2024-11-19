Wai, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP's Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav To Contest For His 4th Term

Wai, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are coming soon, and everyone is focused on the big contest. The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will face the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Wai, a key constituency in Satara District, is drawing a lot of attention.

Wai is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 256 and is located in Satara District. This general category seat is currently represented by Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav from the NCP. Wai is a stronghold of Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav as he has won from the constituency for three consecutive times.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 15 candidates in fray for the Wai assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Arunadevi Shashikant Pisal from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) who is being backed by the MVA and Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav (Patil) from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav managed to get 130486 votes and defeated Madan Prataprao Bhosale of BJP. Bhosale managed to get 86839 votes in the elections.

Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav has been ruling the constituency for the past 15 years and has managed to win the seat three consecutive times since 2004. He is contesting on the seat for his fourth term.

Wai Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Wai is one of the eight assemblies in the Satara district. These assemblies are - 255 - Phaltan (SC), 256 - Wai, 257 - Koregaon, 258 - Man, 259 - Karad North, 260 - Karad South, 261 - Patan, 262 - Satara.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Wai assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.