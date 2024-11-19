 Solapur South, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra Wresting For His 3rd Term In A Tight Contest
Solapur South, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra Wresting For His 3rd Term In A Tight Contest

There are a total of 25 candidates in fray for the Solapur South assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Amar Ratikant Patil from the Shiv Sena UBT.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Solapur South, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are near, and the focus is on the big showdown. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde group) with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will compete against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar group) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT group). Solapur City North, a key seat in Solapur District, is attracting a lot of attention.

Solapur South is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 251 and is located in Solapur District. This general category seat is currently represented by Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra from the BJP. Solapur South is a stronghold of the BJP, as the candidate from the seat has been able to win the elections from the constituency for two consecutive times.

article-image

Key Candidates

There are a total of 25 candidates in fray for the Solapur South assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Amar Ratikant Patil from the Shiv Sena UBT. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Mahadeo Basanna Koganure.

article-image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra managed to get 87223 votes and defeated Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri) of Congress in a close contest. Baba Mistri managed to get 57976 votes in the elections.

Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra has been ruling the constituency for the past 10 years and has managed to win the seat two consecutive times since 2014. He is contesting on the seat for his third term.

Solapur South Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Solapur South is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

article-image

Current situation in Maharashtra Assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs. Of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other smaller parties hold 24.

The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has 69 MLAs. Congress has 37 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties have six seats. Additionally, 15 seats are currently vacant.

Election Dates and Results:

Elections in the Solapur South assembly constituency will take place on November 20. All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will also vote on the same day (Wednesday). The results will be announced on Friday, November 23, alongside the Jharkhand Assembly election results.

