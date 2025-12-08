 Bhiwandi News: Samajwadi Party Adopts 'Akela Chalo' Strategy, To Contest All 90 Civic Seats Alone
Bhiwandi News: Samajwadi Party Adopts 'Akela Chalo' Strategy, To Contest All 90 Civic Seats Alone

Ajay Yadav, Chairman of the SP’s Municipal Election Coordination Committee, expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
Bhiwandi News: Samajwadi Party Adopts 'Akela Chalo' Strategy, To Contest All 90 Civic Seats Alone

Bhiwandi: Ahead of the Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has formally broken away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and decided to contest independently, signalling a significant shift in the region’s political landscape. The party has kick-started preparations to field candidates on all 90 seats.

SP Begins Candidate Selection Process

On Monday, the Samajwadi Party began accepting applications from aspiring candidates for the upcoming civic polls. The process will continue until December 15, party leaders confirmed.

‘Mayor Will Be From Samajwadi Party’

Ajay Yadav, Chairman of the SP's Municipal Election Coordination Committee, expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger.

“The Samajwadi Party will contest all 90 seats on its own. This time, the Mayor of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will be from the Samajwadi Party,” Yadav said.

He added that SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged party workers to ensure maximum victory so that the party can decisively claim the mayoral post.

Strict Screening of Candidates

Emphasising discipline and loyalty, Ajay Yadav warned that individuals who previously betrayed the party would not be considered for candidature.
“Only active party members with proven commitment will be given tickets. Those involved in anti-party activities will not be accommodated,” he said.

He also stated that the final call on giving tickets to leaders who recently joined SP from other parties will be taken by the senior leadership during the election process.

Political Context and Shifting Equations

Political observers note that the announcement comes amid tensions stemming from the previous mayoral election, where two Congress corporators were suspended for defying the party whip. These corporators are now in touch with the SP and other political outfits as they explore fresh opportunities.

With civic polls nearing, SP’s decision to go solo is expected to reshape alliances and intensify the political contest in Bhiwandi’s municipal arena.

