Akkalkot, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Close Contest Anticipated Between BJP & Congress

Akkalkot, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are approaching, and all eyes are on the big contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde group) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will compete against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar group) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT group). Akkalkot, an important area in Solapur District, is getting a lot of attention.

Akkalkot is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 250 and is located in Solapur District. This general category seat is currently represented by Sachin Kalyanshetti from the BJP. Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre of Congress had won from the seat in 2014.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 12 candidates in fray for the Akkalkot assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are current MLA Sachin Kalyanshetti from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre from the Congress, who is being backed by MVA. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Mallinath Sharnappa Patil.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa managed to get 119437 votes and defeated Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre of Congress in a close contest. Mhetre managed to get 82668 votes in the elections.

Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa is the current MLA from the seat, however, it was ruled by Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre in 2014. The contest is expected to be close this time, as the anti-incumbency factor might come into play.

Akkalkot Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Akkalkot is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

Current Status of the Maharashtra Assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs. Among them, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar group) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) holds 38, and other smaller parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 MLAs. Congress holds 37 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT group) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) has 12, and six seats are with other parties. Additionally, there are 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates and Results:

Elections in the Solapur City North constituency will take place on November 20, along with voting for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The results will be declared on Friday, November 23, along with the Jharkhand Assembly Election results.