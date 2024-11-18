Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ban On Political Campaigning During Silence Period Starting From 6 pm Today,' Reminds EC

State Election Commission | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly election is only two days away and today (Monday, November 18) is the last day for political campaigning. Under the model code of conduct, any kind of campaigning that could influence voters during the 48-hours period until the voting is concluded, is not permitted. The period called as 'Silence Period' begins today from 6 pm. "There is a ban on political campaigning influencing voters during silence period. Strict action will be taken by the Election Commission for violation of rules," the EC said.

On Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer released a statement saying, "During the 48 hours until the conclusion of voting, any campaigning or public meetings, rallies, or participation in such events that could influence voters is prohibited under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Violations of these provisions may result in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both."

"All cable networks, TV channels, radio stations, and social media platforms must ensure that political advertisements have proper certification before broadcasting them. Political advertisements without certification must not be aired under any circumstances. Any network or platform airing uncertified political ads, either directly or indirectly, will be held liable for contempt of court and face legal action," the statement by Chief Electoral Officer clarifies.

Ab Mumbai Good Morning nahi,

Vote Morning Kahegi !

-Narendra Singh Bali (IAS), Election General Observer



On this 20th, Voting day send Vote Morning message to your family, friends and there groups to encourage voting.

ECI Directions On Advertisements

As per the guidelines under Representation of the People Act, for advertisements or election-related content published in print media supporting or opposing any political party or candidate, the name and address of the publisher must be mentioned. The ECI has also directed compliance with Section 171H of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits unauthorised election campaigning or expenses made for campaigning, advertisements, or publications without the candidate’s explicit permission.

During the silence period, political advertisements in print media must receive prior approval from the Pre-Certification Committee before being published in newspapers. Similarly, audio-visual media (television, cable networks, radio, and social media) are strictly prohibited from airing political advertisements during this period.

Guidelines for pre-certification of political advertisements have been issued by the ECI on August 24, 2023, covering both print media during the silence period and audio-visual media before the silence period. Violations of these pre-certification guidelines will result in legal action, the statement by Chief Electotal Officer adds.

The statement warns that if any violation of the guidelines are found, including those of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, or directives issued by the Supreme Court, the violating party must immediately halt their actions. The Election Commission is authorised to confiscate any equipment used for such violations. Failure to comply with these instructions may result in contempt of court proceedings.