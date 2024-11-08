Stock Market Update: NSE, BSE To Observe Holiday On November 20 Due To Maharashtra Assembly Elections | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In a latest update for stock market traders, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday (November 8) through a circular announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

This trading holiday has been declared in light of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections taking place on that day.

NSE in its circular dated November 8, said “The Exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra."

Screengrab of NSE circular |

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is also expected to make a similar announcement later today, as both the NSE and BSE operate in sync, aligning their trading hours and holiday schedules.

A Busy Month for Stock Market Holidays

November 2024 is turning out to be a month with multiple stock market holidays. Apart from the November 20 closure for the Maharashtra elections, traders will also be observing a holiday on November 15 due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the third break for the month.

Furthermore, the markets were also closed on November 1 for Diwali, though a brief Muhurat trading session was held in the evening.

BSE (Representative Image) | FPJ Library

Additionally, coming to the last month of the year, the Indian stock market has a holiday lined up for Christmas on December 25, 2024. Moreover, this also will mark the final stock market holiday for the year.

Earlier this year, the markets were closed for events such as the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, and Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Why is November 20 Important for Traders?

The closure on November 20 is linked to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, where voting will take place to elect representatives to the 288-member legislative assembly.

The results for this will be counted on November 23.