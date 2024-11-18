Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dry Day On Nov 19, Timing Restrictions On 3 Other Days Till Nov 23; Check Details

Scenes like this won't be seen around election day. | Photo: Pexels

As Maharashtra gears up for legislative assembly elections 2024, authorities have started bring various measures into effect to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process. According to information released by Election Commission of India (EC), there will be restrictions on sale and purchase of alcohol around the crucial days and there will even be a dry day.

Here Are The Details Of Dry Day and Alcohol Sale Ban:

Monday, November 18: Selling alcohol after 6 pm will be prohibited.

Tuesday, November 19: The day before the voting will be observed as a dry day.

Wednesday, November 20: This is the election day. Sale of alcohol will be prohibited till 6 pm.

Saturday, November 23: The day of results. No alcohol sale will be allowed till 6 pm

Such measures are taken regularly, especially around elections and also national, cultural or religious events.

Polling for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday on November 20 for all employees of businesses and offices within its limits.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has encourage citizens to participate in the democratic exercise and come out in large numbers to vote.

The commissioner has also issued directive warning employers not to take disciplinary action against employees and not deduct their salaries for leave on election day.

Maharashtra elections this time has everyone on the edge of their seats as this a crucial electoral test for Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti. These are the first state elections since divisions within Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).