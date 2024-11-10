Maharashtra Elections: School Buses to Remain Off Roads for Two Days Due to Election Duty

Representative Image | IANS

Students in Maharashtra are likely to face inconvenience as school bus operators have announced that buses will not be operational for two days, including the polling day on November 20. This decision comes in response to the instructions issued by the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which have mandated the deployment of tourist and school buses for election duties.

SBOA’s reason

According to the School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA), school buses will be off the roads on November 19 and 20. The reason behind this is the requirement for school and tourist buses to be used for election-related transportation across Mumbai and its suburbs. All RTOs have issued these instructions as part of the logistical preparations for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Schools as polling stations

In addition to this, many schools across the region have been designated as polling stations for the elections, which further complicates matters. As a result, several teaching staff members have been assigned election booth duties, leading to a shortage of teachers to handle regular classroom sessions. This could disrupt the normal school schedule for many students.

The SBOA has urged parents, students, and the general public to cooperate and understand the situation. The association's statement, issued on Saturday, highlighted the importance of these arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections, requesting that everyone take this temporary disruption into account during the election period.