Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP & Congress Set to Release Manifestos Today With Key Welfare Promises

Representational Image

The BJP and the Congress will be releasing their respective manifestos on Sunday. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto at a hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will do it at a South Mumbai hotel. Both the BJP and the Congress, are partners in the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) respectively.

5 Guarantees Of Congress

The Congress, on behalf of the MVA, released its five guarantees at a rally held in the BKC on Wednesday in the presence of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Congress manifesto promises five key guarantees for Maharashtra, including Rs 3,000 per month to women, free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, and a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers.

Mahayuti's 10 Guarantees

The Mahayuti too have released their 10 guarantees in Kolhapur on Tuesday at a rally where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present. Even as the coalitions have announced their programmes, each party feels it necessary to release its own manifesto. As of now, the NCP (AP) and Shiv Sena UBT have also released their manifestos.