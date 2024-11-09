Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission, BMC Launch Voter Awareness Drive With Bicycle Rally, Cultural Events In Mumbai

Voter awareness bicycle rally in Mumbai promotes participation in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: In an effort to increase voter turnout ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly General Election on November 20, the Election Commission of India, in collaboration with the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), launched a series of voter awareness initiatives on November 9 in Andheri West.

This drive, organized as part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, aims to encourage civic engagement through a blend of cultural activities and community participation.

A bicycle rally set off from Dubhashi Maidan in Vileparle East, drawing citizens from across Andheri West Assembly Constituency in a show of enthusiasm. The rally, covering a nine-kilometer stretch to Juhu Chowpatty, saw participation from notable figures including BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Election Inspector Narinder Singh Bali, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, and actor Shreyas Talpade, among other prominent officials.

Addressing the crowd, Commissioner Gagrani highlighted the importance of voting as the “foundation of democracy,” emphasizing the responsibility of every eligible citizen to exercise this right.

Echoing this sentiment, Election Inspector Bali underscored the need to view election day as a celebration rather than merely a holiday. “Voting is our duty,” he remarked, urging citizens to participate actively in the electoral process.

Upon reaching Juhu Chowpatty, participants were greeted by a theatrical performance by ‘Jannat Productions,’ titled Let’s Vote, which conveyed the significance of voting through dramatic storytelling. A signature campaign and a dedicated selfie point at the site further promoted the theme of voter awareness.

The BMC had earlier launched a statewide campaign on November 8 under the banner Utsav Niwadnukicha, Abhimaan Maharashtracha (Festival of Election, Pride of Maharashtra) at the Gateway of India. This event saw the release of the Marathi voting song Ye Pudhe Matadan Kar (Come Ahead and Cast Your Vote), created to energize the voter base across Maharashtra.

The campaign, aimed at fostering a culture of democratic engagement, was inaugurated by a group of dignitaries, including Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and BMC Commissioner Gagrani, as well as a host of public figures such as Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, actress Varsha Usgaonkar, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Emphasizing the duty of voting, Varsha Usgaonkar stated, “Every vote is important, and it is an important right. Special facilities are available for differently-abled and senior voters to exercise their right to vote.” Actress Sonali Khare, echoing the theme, added, “Voting is the right way to redress your grievances. I too will be voting on November 20. Vote, you too.”

Rohit Shetty called on voters to prioritize the election date, asserting, “Voting must be done on November 20. It is everyone’s right, and we should play it.” Adding a lighter note, comedian Bharti Singh likened the day to a festival, stating, “Every festival and celebration we celebrate without telling. Voting is also a celebration of democracy. You too vote on 20th November; I am also going to vote.” Other appeals came from actor Anand, who urged citizens to consider voting a “sacred act,” while Ajinkya Rahane shared his commitment to voting on the day despite his busy schedule.

As part of the state’s broader voter awareness efforts, the event also featured performances by the Mumbai Police Band and the unveiling of a special postal stamp commemorating the election. A “Voter Awareness Van” and an illuminated boat display in the Mumbai Harbor provided further visual emphasis on voter education. Following the event, a voter awareness rally wound its way from the Gateway of India to the residential areas of Colaba, encouraging citizens to reflect on the significance of their participation in the upcoming election.