Solapur City Central, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Save Its Bastion In Direct Contest With BJP?

Maharashtra Elections Solapur City Central |

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 fast approaching, all eyes are on the high-stakes battle. The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), is gearing up to face the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Among the key battlegrounds is Solapur City Central, a crucial constituency in Solapur District, which has become a focal point of political interest.

Solapur City Central is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 249 and is located in Solapur District. This general category seat is currently represented by Praniti Shinde from the Congress. Solapur City Central is a stronghold of the Congress, as the candidate from the seat has been able to win the elections from the constituency for three consecutive times.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 20 candidates in fray for the Solapur City Central assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Chetan Pandit Narote from the Congress Party who is being backed by the MVA and Devendra Rajesh Kothe from the BJP. CPIM has fielded Adam Narsayya Narayan, while AIMIM has given ticket to Farooq Makbool Shabdi.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

Congress's Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar won the Solapur City Central seatand managed to get 51,440 votes.

Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar has been ruling the constituency for the past 15 years and has managed to win the seat three consecutive times since 2009.

Solapur City Central Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Solapur City North is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) has 38, and other parties have 24 seats.

The opposition group, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has 69 seats. Congress holds 37, Shiv Sena (UBT group) has 16, the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) has 12, and other parties have six seats.

There are also 15 vacant seats in the assembly.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Solapur City North assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.