Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Banks In State Be Open Or Closed On November 20? All You Need To Know

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly General Election scheduled on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, has led to various announcements impacting public and banking services across the state.

Here is everything you need to know about the holiday, banking services, and how to prepare for the day.

Public Holiday Declared in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has officially declared November 20, 2024, as a state public holiday to facilitate voter participation in the Assembly General Election.

This holiday will apply to all government offices and the associated organisations with it.

Bank Closures Across Maharashtra

In line with the state holiday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that all bank branches in Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20, 2024.

This closure is part of the official RBI holiday list, which includes the Assembly General Election as a reason for the bank holiday.

What Banking Services Will Be Available?

Although, the physical bank branches will remain closed on the day but customers can still have access to a range of digital banking services. This means you can -

Use mobile banking apps - Access your accounts, transfer funds, and complete other transactions.

Log in to internet banking - Manage your finances, pay bills, and check balances online.

Withdraw and deposit cash at ATMs - ATMs will remain functional across the state.

Receive online assistance - Depending on the bank, certain online customer support options might still be active.

Other Notable Bank Holidays in November 2024

November 2024 also comes with multiple bank holidays across India due to various festivals and events, as per the RBI’s holiday schedule. These include -

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)

Kannada Rajyothsava

Chhath Puja (Evening and Morning Arghya)

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

These holidays will affect banking services differently in each state, so it is also important to check local bank holiday lists to stay informed.