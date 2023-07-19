Uddhav Thackeray Meets Ajit Pawar In Maharashta Deputy CM's Chamber, Says 'Asked Him To Focus On Issues Of Farmers & Civilians' (WATCH)

Uddhav met Maha DY CM Ajit Pawar |

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction, on Wednesday (July 19) met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the latter's chamber. A video on Twitter showed Uddhav Thackeray handing over a bouquet to Ajit Pawar and meeting him in the Maharashtra assembly. Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the meeting. Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar had worked as Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi from 2019 to 2022. However, the political twists and turns in Maharashtra has today made Ajit join hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion and broke away with majority Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from BJP, while Uddhav is part of the opposition in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On meeting Ajit Pawar

Speaking on the meeting, Uddhav said that he told Ajit Pawar to work for the state and pay attention to various issues faced by farmers and people of the state. "I requested him (Ajit Pawar) that in the midst of all the political upheavel, important and fundamental issues should not get overlooked."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav also said that he knows Ajit Pawar's nature as he has worked with him for 2.5 years, when Uddhav was Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister, as part of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra from 2019 to 2022.

On I.N.D.I.A Alliance

Speaking to the press on the meeting of the 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, that concluded on Tuesday (July 19), Uddhav said that the nation-loving and democracy-loving parties had a meeting and had come together. "I told it yesterday as well, this fight is not against any person or party. This fight is against dictatorship. Parties and presidents and prime ministers and chief ministers come and go, but what is happening in the country is dangerous, and therefore to fight dictatorship in the country, the opposition parties have come together," said Uddhav on being part of the I.N.D.I.A. – the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)