Solapur City North, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Vijay Deshmukh To Contest For His 5th Consecutive Term In One-Sided Battle

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are coming soon, and everyone is focused on the big contest. The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will face the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Solapur City North, a key constituency in Solapur District, is drawing a lot of attention.

Solapur City North is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 248 and is located in Solapur District. This general category seat is currently represented by Vijay Deshmukh from the BJP. Solapur City North is a stronghold of the BJP, as the candidate from the seat has been able to win the elections from the constituency for four consecutive times.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 20 candidates in fray for the Solapur City North assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) who is being backed by the MVA and Vikrant Shrikant Gaikwad from the VBA. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Parshuram Nagnath Ingale. The contest seems to be one-sided as it has been for the past 20 years. However, if the BJP loses the seat, it will be termed as a miracle in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Vijay Deshmukh managed to get 96529 votes and defeated Anand Baburao Chandanshive of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Chandanshive managed to get only 23461 votes in the elections.

Vijay Deshmukh has been ruling the constituency for the past 20 years and has managed to win the seat four consecutive times since 2004. He is contesting on the seat for his fifth term.

Solapur City North Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Solapur City North is one of the 11 assemblies in the Solapur district. These assemblies are - 244-Karmala, 245-Madha, 246-Barshi, 247-Mohol (SC), 248-Solapur City North, 249-Solapur City Central, 250- Akkalkot, 251-Solapur South, 252-Pandharpur, 253-Sangola, 254-Malshiras (SC).

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Solapur City North assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.