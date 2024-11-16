Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut Slams Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Over 'Dharmyuddh' Remarks, Calls Him 'Dharamdrohi'

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his "Dharamyuddh" remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday called Fadnavis "Dharamdrohi," saying that when the time comes for them to face defeat, they start talking this kind of things.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, "In the Maharashtra elections, they go to Jharkhand and talk about a 'Dharmayuddh' (religious war). In Maharashtra, there is only one 'dharma,' and that is the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which unites us all in its defense. Eknath Shinde and the BJP have a different 'dharma'--they focus on Hindu-Muslim divides. When the time comes for them to face defeat, they start talking about 'Dharmayuddh."

He further alleged that Devendra Fadnavis also said that they would host the Indian flag in Pakistan.

"The election is for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and it's happening in Maharashtra--what does Pakistan have to do with it? First, go and hoist the flag in PoK. You have made many promises. You talk about 'dharma,' but in reality, you are betraying it; 'aap to dharamdrohi hai'(You are against the religion)," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remark

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the opposition of doing "vote jihad" and urged voters to counter it with a "dharmyuddh" of votes.

"Vote jihad is going on in the state. Sajjad Nomani says...Vote jihad slogan has been given and you heard in the video that who is the leader of this vote jihad. I want to tell you all that if they do vote jihad, we have to do 'dharmyuddh' of vote. Ek hain to safe hain," he said.

He also accused some opposition parties of trying to polarise the elections to gain votes. "We are not against any religion. We have given our scheme to all. But some parties are trying to polarise the election for votes," he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

