Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai's Key Contests Unveiled – High Stakes, Notable Rivalries

Key constituencies in focus for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Representational Image

MUMBAI - KEY CONTESTS

1. Malabar Hill - Sitting MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)

Bherulal Choudhary (Shiv Sena UBT)

2019- Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) —----- 93,538 (75.87%)

Heera Devaji Navasi (INC) —---------- 21,666 (17.57%)

Choudhary is not well known in the constituency and is hardly a match for Lodha, who has won from this silk stocking seat six times in the past.

2. Worli - Sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray (UBT)

Milind Deora - Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena - Shinde)

Sandeep Deshpande (MNS)

2019- Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena) —---------- 89,248 (69.14%)

Suresh Mane (NCP) —------------- 21,821 (16.91%)

Aaditya has a decided advantage as the grandson of the late Bal Thackeray who is revered till date by average Marathi voters. Also, he has performed well as an MLA. He enjoys the support of ex-MLA and trade union leader Sachin Ahir. Deora is banking on the division of Marathi votes between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS.

3. Mahim Sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena - Shinde)

Mahesh Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT)

Amit Thackeray (MNS)

2019- Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) —----------- 61,337 (49.45%)

Sandeep Deshpande (MNS) —--------- 42,690 (34.42%)

The contest here is interesting because of the presence of Amit, who is the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The MNS is hoping to benefit from the division of hardcore Marathi voters between the two factions of the Shiv Sena.

4. Byculla Sitting MLA - Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena - Shinde)

Manoj Jamsutkar (Shiv Sena UBT)

Fayyaz Khan (AIMIM)

2019- Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena) —------------ 51,180 (41.03%)

Waris Pathan 31,157 (AIMIM) —------------ (24.98%)

Yamini Jadhav has an edge because of her performance and networking among all communities. Also, her immediate rival Jamsutkar is not as well known as her in the constituency.

5. Mumbadevi - Sitting MLA Amin Patel (INC)

Shaina NC (BJP)

2019- Amin Patel 58,952 (INC) —------------ (54.87)

Pandurang Sakpal (Shiv Sena) —------------- 35,297 (32.85)

Shaina NC was placed at a disadvantage since her candidature was announced very late. Amin Patel has been a four-time MLA and has developed deep roots in this seat and it will be very tough to unseat him.

6. Borivali - Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP)

Sanjay Bhosale (Shiv Sena UBT)

2019- Sunil Rane (BJP) —----------------- 1,23,712 (74.54)

Kumar Khilare (INC) —-------------- 28,691 (17.29)

Borivli has been a BJP bastion, but of late differences within the party have been surfacing. Former MP Gopal Shetty had sought a ticket, but was refused. Sitting MLA Rane was also shown the door despite good performance. Upadhyay is seen as an outsider. His only qualification is that he is a hardcore RSS worker,

7. Ghatkopar E - Sitting MLA Parag Shah (BJP)

Rakhi Jadhav NCP (SP)

2019- Parag Shah (BJP) —-------------- 73,054 (57.7%)

Satish Pawar (MNS) —----------------- 19,735 (15.59%)

Parag Shah, with more than Rs 3,000 cr under his belt is the richet candidate. He is facing anti-incumbency situation. His main opponent Rakhi Jadhav of the NCP (SP) is very popular in the area, while Shah is facing tacit opposition from some of his own partymen. But being a Gujarati-dominated seat, Shah may well get re-elected.

8. Sion Koliwada - Sitting Captain R Tamil Selvan (BJP)

Ganesh Yadav (INC)

2019- Captain R Tamil Selvan (BJP) —------------- 54,845 (42.24%)

Ganesh Yadav (INC) —------------- 40,894 (31.49)

Ganesh Yadav has the tag of being a loser having lost the 2019 poll by over 14,000 votes. He has tried to recover lost ground by social work. He is also banking on Muslim support. However, Capt Selvan enjoys a groundswell of support from Tamilians, Marathis, Sikhs and other sections. Also, ex-corporator Ravi Raja of the Congress who joined the BJP recently is helping him in a big way.

9. Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar - Sitting Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party)

Nawab Malik (NCP - AP)

2019- Abu Azmi (SP) —----------- 69,082 (48.18%)

Vithal Lokare (Shiv Sena) —------------------ 43,481 (30.32%)

A no-holds-barred battle is being witnessed in this seat between two prominent Muslim candidates, Abu Azmi, a three-term MLA, and Nawab Malik. Both are very resourceful and are making a determined bid to wrest this poorest constituency of Mumbai. Azmi is also one of the richest MLAs of Maharashtra.

10. Bandra W - Sitting MLA Ashish Shelar (BJP)

Aasif Zakaria (INC)

2019- Ashish Shelar (BJP) —------------- 74,816 (57.11%)

Asif Zakaria (INC) —--------------- 48,309 (36.88)

Shelar has nursed this high-profile constituency during his two-terms. He is popular among both Hindus and Christian voters. He has the added advantage being the city president of the BJP. Zakaria, son of former MLA Ahmed Zakaria, is banking on the support of Muslims who are in large numbers in Nargis Dutt Nagar and other voters.

11. Mulund Sitting Mihir Kotecha (BJP)

Rakesh Shetty (INC)

2019- Mihir Kotecha (BJP) —----------------- 87,253 (56.46%)

Harshala Chavan (MNS) —----------------- 29,905 (19.35%)

Kotecha lost the Lok Sabha elections. However, he has developed strong roots in Mulund. Rakesh Shetty is a popular trade union leader and education baron, who resides in the constituency. He is banking on the support of Marathis and other communities. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has a good presence in the area and it is backing him.

12. Bandra E Sitting Zeeshan Siddique (NCP - AP)

Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena UBT)

2019- Zeeshan Siddique (INC) —------------- 38,337 (30.28%)

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (Shiv Sena) —------------------ 32,547 (25.71)

Zeeshan is riding on the huge sympathy wave caused by the sensational gunning down of his father Baba Siddique on October 12 in the constituency. The sympathy wave cuts across all considerations of community and caste. Sardesai is hoping to get support hardcore Marathi voters. Incidentally, Matoshri, the house where Bal Thackeray lived , is in this constituency.

13. Chembur Sitting Prakash Phatarpekar ( Shiv Sena UBT)

Tukaram Kate (Shiv Sena - Shinde)

2019- Prakash Phatarpekar (Shiv Sena) ---------------------- 53,264 (40.15%)

Chandrakant Handore (INC) —------------------- 34,246 (25.82%)

Phatarpekar is facing a huge anti-incumbency wave. His performance has been way below par and he has lost touch with his voters. Also, there is a division within the Sena (UBT) in this seat. Kate is a go-getter and has an extensive network in the area which is expected to mobilise support for him in a big way.

14 Andheri W Sitting Ameet Satam (BJP)

Ashok Jadhav (INC)

2019- Ameet Satam (BJP) —-------------- 65,615 (49.23%)

Ashok Jadhav (INC) —--------------- 46.653 (35%)

Amit Satam is a two-term popular MLA, who has an Art of Living background. In the past ten years, he has undertaken several developmental works and also kept in touch with the local people. He has defeated Jadhav twice earlier and is looking forward to an hat-trick.

15. Chandivli Sitting Dilip Lande (Shiv Sena Shinde)

Aarif Nasim Khan (INC)

2019- Dilip Lande (Shiv Sena) —------------------ 85,879 (43.74%)

Aarif Nasim Khan (INC) —----------------- 85,470 (43.53%)

Khan, a former minister lost by a very thin margin in 2019. Lande is mired in one constroversy or the other. This time around Khan appears to have a decided edge since the Muslim voters, who are in large number, are likely to vote for him en masse.

16. Versova Sitting Bharati Lavekar (BJP)

Haroon Khan (Shiv Sena UBT)

2019- Bharati Lavekar (BJP) —---------------------- 41,057 (33.98%)

Baldev Khosa (INC) —--------------------- 35,871 (29.69%)

Rajul Patel (Independent) —----------------------- 32,706 (27.07%)

The BJP was planning to replace Lavekar, but at the last moment decided to retain her. He is accused of only erecting hoardings, but not doing substantial work for the people. Haroon Khan is hoping to secure support from Muslim voters of Millat Nagar and other areas. Actor Aijaz Khan is also in the fray and he is likely to eat into Khan's votes.