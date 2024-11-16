 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Files Complaint Against PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah For Alleged Slander & Divisive Remarks
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Files Complaint Against PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah For Alleged Slander & Divisive Remarks

In the case of Modi, it charged that during an election rally at Nashik and Dhule on November 8 he made a series of false, malicious, and slanderous statements targeting the Congress and its allies. The complaints with respect to Modi, filed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

The Congress has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for their alleged “false, divisive, malicious and slanderous statements which breach norms of electoral conduct and extant law”.

About The Case Of PM Modi

In the case of Modi, it charged that during an election rally at Nashik and Dhule on November 8 he made a series of false, malicious, and slanderous statements targeting the Congress and its allies. The complaints with respect to Modi, filed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, said Modi claimed that the current leadership of the Congress was “opposed to the interests of the ST, SC and OBC communities” and was “actively promoting infighting” among these communities. In this regard, the Congress cited a transcribed version of Modi’s statement, in which he said, “On the one hand, Congress and its allies in J&K want to snatch rights of Dalits, Tribals and OBCs by demanding restoration of Article 370. On the other hand, they wave a blank red book in the name of the Constitution to hoodwink Dalits, Tribals and OBCs in Maharashtra.”

article-image

The Congress also quoted Modi as saying that “the three former Congress PMs - Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi were opposed to giving reservations to Dalits, Tribals and OBCs. The Congress claimed that “the tone and tenor of the entire speech is further evidence of the speaker’s (Modi’s) intention to create and spread religious and caste-based animosity.”

Similarly, during an election rally in Chandrapur on November 12, the Congress accused Modi of repeating his “false and unfounded allegations”. Here it quoted Modi as saying, “If the Adivasi community gets divided into castes, it will end its identity and strength. The prince of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) has announced this in a foreign country.”

article-image

About The Case Of Home Minister Amit Shah

Similarly, in the case of Amit Shah, the Congress accused him of levelling false allegations against the party and its leaders during his election rally in Dhanbad on November 12. Stating that these actions constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and also constitute offences punishable under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for promoting enmity and discord amongst different communities with the sole purpose of making some marginal and imagined electoral gains, the Congress demanded that the Commission conduct a thorough investigation in these matters and direct the registration of a criminal case against all the individuals involved in the BJP's vitriolic and blatantly violative electoral campaign in Maharashtra.

It also demanded that orders be passed banning the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister from conducting any election-related activities for the remainder of the election period.

