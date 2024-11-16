 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Ready To Speak With BJP If Needed To Defeat Abdul Sattar,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Campaigning in the Sillod constituency of Aurangabad on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged his party workers to defeat Shiv Sena candidate Abdul Sattar, who rebelled in 2022 to join the Eknath Shinde-led group. “Even though I am against the BJP, but, if needed, ready to speak to the party, said Thackeray, necessitating a joint campaign to defeat Sattar.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Mumbai: Campaigning in the Sillod constituency of Aurangabad on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged his party workers to defeat Shiv Sena candidate Abdul Sattar, who rebelled in 2022 to join the Eknath Shinde-led group.

“Even though I am against the BJP, but, if needed, ready to speak to the party, said Thackeray, necessitating a joint campaign to defeat Sattar.

Addressing a rally, Thackeray said the minister and his family members have grabbed land in Soygaon and Sillod. Attempts were also made to grab some government plots. The poll office here is on land he possesses illegally, alleged Thackeray announcing that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power a probe will be conducted into this.

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Slams BJP

Slamming the BJP, Thackeray said it is their culture to campaign for such leaders who made objectionable remarks against NCP(SP) MP Surpiya Sule. The barb was aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which is the district headquarters of Sillod, the assembly constituency represented by Sattar.

