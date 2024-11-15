 Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, on Friday, claimed that she received a phone call offering money in exchange for giving her vote to Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. "Got a phone call with a recorded voice offering 3k to vote for #MahaVikasAghadi. Is this even legal," she wrote on X.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, on Friday, claimed that she received a phone call offering money in exchange for giving her vote to Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Sharing the ordeal with netizens, she questioned the legality of the matter.

Suchitra claimed that she was offered Rs 3000 to vote for MVA. "Got a phone call with a recorded voice offering 3k to vote for #MahaVikasAghadi. Is this even legal (sic)," she wrote.

As she shared the post, netizens suggested that she report the issue to the Election Commission. "Could be scam as well, seeking account details," an X user commented, while another joked, "Cash or digital?"

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Rising Gangland Killings,...
article-image

Maharashtra is set to go for polling on November 20 across 288 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance includes the Congress Party, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Geeta Jain Releases 'Geeta Ki Shapath' Manifesto, Outlines Development And Welfare Initiatives For Mira-Bhayandar
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Geeta Jain Releases 'Geeta Ki Shapath' Manifesto, Outlines Development And Welfare Initiatives For Mira-Bhayandar
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The MVA will lock horns with the parties in the Mahayuti alliance: BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena.

As for Suchitra, the actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

This is not the first time that Suchitra has voiced her opinion on political and social issues of the state and the country. She often makes headlines for her strong opinions on X and the backlash that she receives for the same.

Read Also
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To X User Who Warned Her Of Getting 'Booked' For Criticising Budget:...
article-image

In October, Suchitra had questioned the law and order in Mumbai after the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Bandra. Calling the rising killings and extortions in the country 'scary', the actress had stated that 'ethics' and 'sanskaar' must find their way back into our lives.

"Gangland killings & extortions rising in India again. #BabaSiddiquiDeath/murder. Scary & inexcusable. May it lead to a society & media being more responsible. Do away with the desperate vulgar flaunting of wealth, the glorification of excess spend & the gap bet the haves & have nots. May ethics integrity & sanskaar find its way back into our lives again," she had tweeted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of...

Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully...

Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully...

Allu Arjun Says His 10-Year-Old Son Ayaan Is Like Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'He Won't Spare Me If...'

Allu Arjun Says His 10-Year-Old Son Ayaan Is Like Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'He Won't Spare Me If...'