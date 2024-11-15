Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, on Friday, claimed that she received a phone call offering money in exchange for giving her vote to Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Sharing the ordeal with netizens, she questioned the legality of the matter.

Suchitra claimed that she was offered Rs 3000 to vote for MVA. "Got a phone call with a recorded voice offering 3k to vote for #MahaVikasAghadi. Is this even legal (sic)," she wrote.

As she shared the post, netizens suggested that she report the issue to the Election Commission. "Could be scam as well, seeking account details," an X user commented, while another joked, "Cash or digital?"

Maharashtra is set to go for polling on November 20 across 288 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance includes the Congress Party, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The MVA will lock horns with the parties in the Mahayuti alliance: BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena.

As for Suchitra, the actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

This is not the first time that Suchitra has voiced her opinion on political and social issues of the state and the country. She often makes headlines for her strong opinions on X and the backlash that she receives for the same.

In October, Suchitra had questioned the law and order in Mumbai after the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Bandra. Calling the rising killings and extortions in the country 'scary', the actress had stated that 'ethics' and 'sanskaar' must find their way back into our lives.

"Gangland killings & extortions rising in India again. #BabaSiddiquiDeath/murder. Scary & inexcusable. May it lead to a society & media being more responsible. Do away with the desperate vulgar flaunting of wealth, the glorification of excess spend & the gap bet the haves & have nots. May ethics integrity & sanskaar find its way back into our lives again," she had tweeted.