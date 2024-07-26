 Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To X User Who Warned Her Of Getting 'Booked' For Criticising Budget: 'Darr Ke Kya Jeena?'
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called the budget 'unfair' and said that it is not middle-class friendly

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, has given a befitting reply to X user who said she can be 'booked' for criticising Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government's Union Budget 2024, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

Ever since the budget for financial year 2024-2025 was presented, Suchitra has been voicing her opinions against it. She also claimed that the budget is not 'middle-class' friendly.

In one of her recent posts on X, the actress suggested that the Ministry for personal tax and revenue tax should be separated as she believes that middle-class tax aren't benefitting from the budget.

Her post read, "The Ministry/Minister for personal tax & revenue tax shld be separated. What benefits are middle income tax payers getting really? The poor get free housing, the rich their bussiness contracts & concessions. How is d middle class benefitting from this exploitation #budget2024."

Reacting to her post, a user wrote, "Be careful, you can be booked for this. Government is aggressive in conveying that theirs is middleclass friendly budget."

However, Suchitra was quick to reply to the user, saying one must speak when necessary. She replied, "We r a robust democracy. Chill. Speak up when u must - dar dar ke kya jeena."

Further calling the budget 'unfair', Suchitra wrote in another post, "Its the poor & the rich that are benefiting from this unfair budget & ridiculous shuffle of tax rates. Where does the middle class go? We have to wait for the next election to figure this out ... its going to be a resounding answer."

Suchitra's another post read, "In the 80's & 90's there was something called the brain drain. Current times, #budget2024 its the dignity drain. Average professional, honest breadwinner stands no chance - income eaten away in taxes even before school fees paid. I ask again - where do the middle class go."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

