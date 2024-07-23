Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Relief Fund In Himachal Pradesh; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her happiness regarding the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. This marked her seventh budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, breaking the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This is also the first budget by the BJP-led NDA government since their re-election in June.

Following the budget presentation, Kangana was spotted outside Parliament where she mentioned that a relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the actress stated, "Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget."

#WATCH | Post Budget 2024: BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut says "Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget..." pic.twitter.com/roEbr6Nm9y — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

The budget highlighted nine priorities: agriculture productivity and resilience, employment and skills development, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development, and next-generation reforms.

A month ago, Kangana grabbed headlines after she was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while she was on her way to the Parliament in Delhi.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

On the film work, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited directorial Emergency on September 6, 2024. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency was initially slated for release on June 14 but now awaits a new release schedule due to her political engagements.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.