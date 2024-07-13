Celebs We Missed At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan To Kangana Ranaut

The recent wedding of Anant Ambani, the younger son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, was one of the most talked-about events in Mumbai, drawing attention from across the country.

The event was a spectacle of luxury and grandeur, attended by high-profile figures from various sectors. However, some notable A-list Bollywood celebrities were absent from the grand affair.

Take a look at some of the names here:

Kareena-Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan were notably missing from the celebrations. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation at an undisclosed location.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar couldn't attend the celebration as he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. He is currently enjoying the release of Sarfira.

Kajol

Kajol was another surprising omission. Known for her friendships in the film industry and her amiable nature, her absence at the Ambani event is being widely discussed. The wedding was attended by Ajay Devgn and his son.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold statements and strong presence in the film industry, was another high-profile name missing from the guest list. Her absence was speculated to be due to her busy film and political schedule.

Aamir Khan

While his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare attended the wedding, Aamir Khan gave the event a miss. During Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding function in Jamnagar, Aamir had grabbed all the limelight as he grooved on stage with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan to Naatu Naatu.

Anushka-Virat

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently not in Mumbai. According to media reports, they are planning to permanently move to London. While several cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni graced the wedding, fans definitely missed Virat as well as Anushka.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who often attends such high-profile events, was also absent, much to the surprise of her fans. However, it is not known why she skipped the event.

Deols

The absence of veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, as well as his wife, Hema Malini did not go unnoticed.

Sonam Kapoor

Given her long-standing association with the Ambani family, Sonam's absence from Anant and Radhika's wedding was surprising. It may be mentioned that her sister Rhea Kapoor styled the bride's wedding looks. Anil Kapoor also graced the event and he also danced his heart out at the baraat.

Despite the absence of these stars, the wedding was a grand affair, attended by a plethora of other A-list celebrities, business magnates, and influential figures from around the world. Social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos of the celebration. The event was marked by lavish decorations, exquisite cuisine, and stellar performances by singers and other celebrities, making it an unforgettable night for those who attended.