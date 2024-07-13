Kim Kardashian Wears Red Saree With Risqué Blouse, INSIDE Photo With Nita Ambani Goes Viral From Anant Ambani's Wedding

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrived in India with her sister Khloe Kardashian to attend the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The sisters are currently staying at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

For the wedding, Kim embraced her inner desi girl by donning a red shimmery saree from Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a risqué matching bralette blouse, featuring tassels detailing at the hemline for a midriff-baring look.

Check it out:

She took to Instagram and shared several videos giving a sneak peek into her look. "I'm going to a wedding," The Kardashians star said in one of the videos. Khloe, on the other hand, also opted for a stunning saree.

In an inside photo from Anant and Radhika's wedding, Kim is seen walking with Nita Ambani, with Khloe following closely behind.

Take a look at it:

Kim also revealed that they are simultaneously shooting for their reality show The Kardashians.

Earlier today, Kim and Khloe chose to explore Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw. Khloe shared the video on her Instagram story, in which, the sisters, adorned with traditional tikka on their foreheads. This is both Kim and Khloe's first visit to the country, according to media reports.

In the video clip, Khloe is heard saying, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India."

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 after being engaged for two years.

After Anant and Radhika's wedding, it will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' is scheduled for July 14.