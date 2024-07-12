Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan & Other Singers To Perform At Reception | Photo Via Instagram

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Merchant, are set to marry today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Ahead of their wedding, it has been revealed that AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan, among others, will be performing at the couple's reception on July 14, 2024.

According to the Hindustan Times, apart from Rahman and Mohit, Jonita Gandhi, and Udit Narayan will also be perform at the wedding reception.

According to sources, the singers have prepared a special multi-artist set for the couple, promising a fitting conclusion to the lavish wedding ceremonies.

"There have been extensive prep and rehearsals for the act, as everyone wants it to be perfect for the couple and the whole family,” added the source.

Top celebrities and personalities worldwide are flying to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding gala. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, singer Rema, among others will attend the wedding today.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, her husband-singer Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Aamir Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, among others are expected to the attend the grand wedding today.

Anant and Radhika's wedding or 'Shubh Vivah' will take place on July 12, which will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' is scheduled for July 14.