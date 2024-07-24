 VIDEO: Jaya Bachchan Calls Budget 2024 'Drama', Says 'Promises Will Never Be Implemented'
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has called Union Budget 2024 only a 'drama' and said she is confident that the promises made during the presentation of budget will never be implemented. On July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. It was also the first budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government since their re-election in June 2024.

Post the budget session, Jaya Bachchan was spotted outside the Parliament where she also interacted with media persons. When asked about the budget, the Samajwadi Party leader responded with a touch of humour.

In a video shared by ANI, the actress-politician is heard saying, "I have no reaction... ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala? It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented."

article-image

However, soon after the video surfaced, Jaya Bachchan was trolled by netizens. While some called her 'Mamata Banerjee 2.0', others called her 'drama queen'.

A user commented, "An actress doing drama because she doesn’t understand anything."

"What does she understand about budget !!! She just knows to criticise," another user commented.

"Madam your whole family is dramebaaz don't forget that... You are better meant for the drama n not for movies," a third person wrote.

Jaya Bachchan is known for outspoken personality and she never shies away from being her true self in public. She fearlessly expresses her opinions on various topics. Throughout her career, both as an actress and a politician, she has been vocal about social issues, women's rights, and the state of the Indian film industry.

Also, she is not one to shy away from addressing controversial subjects, and has garnered respect for her straightforwardness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others. She played the role of Ranveer's grandmother.

