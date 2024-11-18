Maharashtra Elections 2024: MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha Leads 'Ekta Rally' In Malabar Hill, Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray At Shivaji Park

MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA from Malabar Hill and the official candidate of the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming assembly elections, organized a 'Ekta Rally' today. The rally, which took place from August Kranti Maidan to Opera House, saw enthusiastic participation from Lodha along with his family, BJP workers, and local residents. The rally aimed to promote unity for the country's progress, with the message that everyone must come together for a safer and stronger nation.

Speaking to the media, MLA Lodha remarked, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' (United we are safe), and we all understand the significance of this. If we come together for the country, we can ensure safety and progress, and counter anti-national elements."

MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray

Additionally, MLA Lodha visited the memorial of Hindu Hriday Samrat Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park to pay his respects. "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray has always been an inspiration to me and millions of Hindus. We continue to serve society following his teachings. Today, on his memorial day, I respectfully pay my tribute," said MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha.