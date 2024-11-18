Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar In High-Stakes Political Battle

FPJ

Kamthi Assembly constituency will witness a crucial political battle between BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar in the upcoming Maharashtra elections scheduled to take place in a single phase on November 20.

Past results:

For decades, Kamthi was a Congress stronghold, but this changed in 2004 when Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP claimed victory, marking the beginning of the party’s dominance in the constituency. Bawankule won three consecutive terms before BJP fielded Tekchand Savarkar in 2019, who also secured the seat with a significant margin. In that election, Savarkar received 118,182 votes, outpacing Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar, who garnered 107,066 votes.

The 2014 election saw Bawankule triumph with 126,755 votes against Congress’s Rajendra Mulak, who secured 86,753 votes. This consistent BJP dominance underscores the party’s stronghold in the constituency.

Demography

Kamthi’s voting patterns are shaped by its diverse demographic and social composition. The constituency includes approximately 18% Dalit, 6% Adivasi, and 10% Muslim voters. Urban voters constitute around 45% of the electorate, while rural voters make up 55%. These dynamics often influence election strategies, with caste and socio-economic factors playing a critical role.

The area is also characterized by its religious diversity, with significant representation from Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities. Historical sites, such as the 130-year-old Big Mosque and the Shia Haidari Jama Masjid, highlight the constituency’s cultural richness.

Key Issues

The upcoming election is expected to be closely contested, as both BJP and Congress gear up to address the pressing issues faced by the constituency. Urban and rural development, caste representation, and social harmony are likely to dominate the campaign discourse.

With its strategic position in the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, Kamthi remains a focal point for political observers. The BJP aims to maintain its winning streak, while Congress hopes to reclaim its lost ground, making this election a critical indicator of the political landscape in Maharashtra.