 Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar In High-Stakes Political Battle
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar In High-Stakes Political Battle

Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar In High-Stakes Political Battle

The upcoming election is expected to be closely contested, as both BJP and Congress gear up to address the pressing issues faced by the constituency. Urban and rural development, caste representation, and social harmony are likely to dominate the campaign discourse

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Kamthi Assembly constituency will witness a crucial political battle between BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar in the upcoming Maharashtra elections scheduled to take place in a single phase on November 20.

Past results: 

For decades, Kamthi was a Congress stronghold, but this changed in 2004 when Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP claimed victory, marking the beginning of the party’s dominance in the constituency. Bawankule won three consecutive terms before BJP fielded Tekchand Savarkar in 2019, who also secured the seat with a significant margin. In that election, Savarkar received 118,182 votes, outpacing Congress’s Suresh Bhoyar, who garnered 107,066 votes.

The 2014 election saw Bawankule triumph with 126,755 votes against Congress’s Rajendra Mulak, who secured 86,753 votes. This consistent BJP dominance underscores the party’s stronghold in the constituency.

FPJ Shorts
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya; Details Inside
Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya; Details Inside
Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Day 3: Subscribed 1.86 Times; Check GMP, Listing, And More Details Here
Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Day 3: Subscribed 1.86 Times; Check GMP, Listing, And More Details Here

Demography

Kamthi’s voting patterns are shaped by its diverse demographic and social composition. The constituency includes approximately 18% Dalit, 6% Adivasi, and 10% Muslim voters. Urban voters constitute around 45% of the electorate, while rural voters make up 55%. These dynamics often influence election strategies, with caste and socio-economic factors playing a critical role.

The area is also characterized by its religious diversity, with significant representation from Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities. Historical sites, such as the 130-year-old Big Mosque and the Shia Haidari Jama Masjid, highlight the constituency’s cultural richness.

Key Issues 

The upcoming election is expected to be closely contested, as both BJP and Congress gear up to address the pressing issues faced by the constituency. Urban and rural development, caste representation, and social harmony are likely to dominate the campaign discourse.

Read Also
Wani, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sitting BJP MLA Sanjivreddy Bodkurwar To Take On Uddhav...
article-image

With its strategic position in the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, Kamthi remains a focal point for political observers. The BJP aims to maintain its winning streak, while Congress hopes to reclaim its lost ground, making this election a critical indicator of the political landscape in Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With...

Kamthi, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule To Lock Horns With...

Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight...

Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight...

Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Sikh Community Extends Full Support To BJP-led Mahayuti In Maharashtra Elections 2024

Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris...

Bhiwandi West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Mahesh Chougule Retain Seat, AIMIM's Waris...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veteran NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse Announces Retirement From Electoral...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Veteran NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse Announces Retirement From Electoral...