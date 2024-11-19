Bhandara, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shinde Sena's Narendra Bhondekar To Face Congress leader Puja Ganesh Thavkar

FPJ

The Bhandara (SC) Assembly constituency is set to witness an intense electoral battle on November 20, as Shinde Sena's Narendra Bhondekar takes on Congress leader Puja Ganesh Thavkar in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. With its strategic location and significant voter base, Bhandara is one of the key constituencies to watch in the state.

Constituency overview

Bhandara (SC) is one of the three assembly segments in the Bhandara district, located approximately 60 kilometres from Nagpur. Strategically positioned on National Highway 53, which links Mumbai and Kolkata, the constituency serves as a vital connection in the region's transport network. It is also part of the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency, sharing its parliamentary ties with five other assembly segments, including Sakoli, Tumsar, Gondiya, Arjuni Morgaon, and Tirora.

The constituency covers the municipal areas of Bhandara and Pauni and spans the tehsils of the same names. As per the 2011 Census, Bhandara has a population of 91,845, with a near-equal gender distribution of 51% males and 49% females. The literacy rate here stands at an impressive 80%, significantly higher than the national average.

Past results

The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections saw an independent candidate, Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar, emerge victorious with 101,717 votes, defeating BJP’s Arvind Manohar Bhaladhare, who secured 78,040 votes. The Congress candidate, Jaydeep Jogendra Kawade, lagged with just 19,105 votes. Bhondekar’s independent win underscored his strong grassroots connect, which he now brings under the Shinde Sena banner.

Key issues

Agriculture, infrastructure development, and urban amenities dominate the concerns of voters in Bhandara. As an SC-reserved constituency, issues related to social welfare, education, and job opportunities for marginalized communities are also expected to influence voter decisions. With its high literacy rate, awareness of developmental policies plays a significant role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Narendra Bhondekar, now aligned with Shinde Sena, will aim to retain his seat by leveraging his prior victory and his local support base. On the other hand, Congress's Puja Ganesh Thavkar will attempt to rebuild the party’s presence in the region by addressing key voter issues and offering a fresh perspective.

The November 20 polls will reveal whether Bhondekar’s move to Shinde Sena strengthens his position or if Congress can make inroads in this historically dynamic constituency. With high stakes and a vibrant electoral atmosphere, Bhandara (SC) is set for an exciting contest.