Nagpur North, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent Congress Leader Nitin Raut To Again Lock Horns With BJP’s Milind Mane

The Nagpur North Assembly constituency, labelled as constituency number 57, is a critical electoral zone within Maharashtra, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

As part of the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, this constituency has seen robust political competition, with major political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena (in both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) divided into Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) all contending for influence.

Recent electoral history and key players

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nitin Raut from the Indian National Congress emerged victorious, defeating Milind Mane of the BJP by a significant margin of 20,694 votes. Congress's Raut secured 86,821 votes, amounting to a lead of 10.67%, while BJP's Mane received 66,127 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, Suresh Bhagwan Sakhare, garnered 23,333 votes, achieving an 11.92% vote share, standing third.

In the preceding 2014 election, Milind Mane from the BJP had won the Nagpur North seat with 68,905 votes (37.93% vote share), while Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye from the BSP was the runner-up with 55,187 votes, capturing a 30.37% share.

In the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress is again fielding Nitin Raut to defend his seat, while the BJP has put forth Milind Mane, setting up a repeat face-off between the two seasoned politicians.

Demographic & voter trends

As per Election Commission data, the Nagpur North constituency had 195,267 registered voters in 2019, consisting of 103,862 male and 91,403 female voters. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.99%, with a total of 195,771 valid votes cast, including 575 postal votes. By comparison, in the 2014 elections, there were 181,249 voters, with male and female counts at 97,081 and 84,168, respectively, and a slightly higher turnout of 53.73%, with 181,686 valid votes cast.

Past election results

Nagpur North has a varied electoral history, with the Indian National Congress and BJP consistently vying for dominance in recent years. Nitin Raut has won this seat on multiple occasions for the Congress, in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2019, while BJP’s Milind Mane claimed victory in 2014. Other leaders from earlier decades include Damuantibai Deshbhratar (INC, 1985), Suryakant Dongre (Republican Party of India, 1978 and 1980), and Daulatrao Ganvir (All India Forward Bloc, 1972).

Nagpur North, along with other constituencies in Maharashtra, will go to the polls on November 20, 2024, with results slated for November 23, 2024. As the election date approaches, the constituency is bracing for an intense contest between Congress and BJP, with both parties striving to gain an edge.