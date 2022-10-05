Shiv Sena Mumbai Dussehra Rallies LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray's respective speeches in BKC & Shivaji Park to begin at 6:30 pm

Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally 2022: Where and when to watch Eknath Shinde's massive maiden rally?

CM Shinde will be holding massive Dussehra rally which will be his maiden event since the vertical split in Sena. Shinde's faction has pitched tents at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.

The rally will begin at 5 pm on October 5 at Mumbai's BKC Grounds. The telecast of the rally could be done on the official handle of the CM Eknath Shinde as the official page of Shiv Sena is being handled by the Thackeray faction which will telecast his rally.