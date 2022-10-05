Shiv Sena Mumbai Dussehra Rallies LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray's respective speeches in BKC & Shivaji Park to begin at 6:30 pm

Shiv Sena leader (Shinde-faction) Santosh Bangar has reached MMRDA ground with thousands of followers: TV reports
51 feet long sword has been installed in MMRDA ground; CM Shinde will performing 'Shastra puja'
Shivaji Park is expecting 1.5 lakh Sainiks while Eknath Shinde faction has set target of having 3 lakh members: TV reports
Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally 2022: Where and when to watch Eknath Shinde's massive maiden rally?
CM Shinde will be holding massive Dussehra rally which will be his maiden event since the vertical split in Sena. Shinde's faction has pitched tents at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.
The rally will begin at 5 pm on October 5 at Mumbai's BKC Grounds. The telecast of the rally could be done on the official handle of the CM Eknath Shinde as the official page of Shiv Sena is being handled by the Thackeray faction which will telecast his rally.
Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) started arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the Dussehra rally
A chair to be kept empty for Sena MP Sanjay Raut: Report
TV reports quoted sources saying that a chair will be kept vacant for jailed MP Sanjay Raut. Raut was arrested in August over his involvement in Patra Chawl scam case.
Shiv Sainiks throng to Mumbai in great numbers to attend the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Ahead of Dussehra rally today, Thackeray scion Aaditya visited late Balasaheb's memorial site to seek his blessings
