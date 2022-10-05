e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena Mumbai Dussehra Rallies LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray's respective speeches in BKC & Shivaji Park to begin at 6:30 pm
Live Updates

Shiv Sena Mumbai Dussehra Rallies LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray's respective speeches in BKC & Shivaji Park to begin at 6:30 pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Thackeray, Shinde factions of Sena gear up for Dussehra melavas | FPJ
05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

Shiv Sena leader (Shinde-faction) Santosh Bangar has reached MMRDA ground with thousands of followers: TV reports

05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

51 feet long sword has been installed in MMRDA ground; CM Shinde will performing 'Shastra puja'

05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

Shivaji Park is expecting 1.5 lakh Sainiks while Eknath Shinde faction has set target of having 3 lakh members: TV reports

05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally 2022: Where and when to watch Eknath Shinde's massive maiden rally?

CM Shinde will be holding massive Dussehra rally which will be his maiden event since the vertical split in Sena. Shinde's faction has pitched tents at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.

The rally will begin at 5 pm on October 5 at Mumbai's BKC Grounds. The telecast of the rally could be done on the official handle of the CM Eknath Shinde as the official page of Shiv Sena is being handled by the Thackeray faction which will telecast his rally.

article-image
05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) started arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the Dussehra rally

05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

A chair to be kept empty for Sena MP Sanjay Raut: Report

TV reports quoted sources saying that a chair will be kept vacant for jailed MP Sanjay Raut. Raut was arrested in August over his involvement in Patra Chawl scam case.

05 October 2022 11:32 AM IST

Shiv Sainiks throng to Mumbai in great numbers to attend the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

05 October 2022 10:04 AM IST

Ahead of Dussehra rally today, Thackeray scion Aaditya visited late Balasaheb's memorial site to seek his blessings

