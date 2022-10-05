Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally 2022: Uddhav Thackeray's brother Jaidev urges the crowd to bring 'Shinde Raj'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Jaidev Thackeray at Dussehra Rally in BKC, Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Jaidev Thackeray, the younger brother of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressed the crowd, urging them to return to the 'Eknath Shinde Raj (era) of power.'

At Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena rally, relatives of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, including, sister-in-law Smita, and nephew Nihar Thackeray, were seen this evening at Bandra Kurla Complex.

He said he was hardly bothered about getting into any camp, "I am here not because I belong to the ‘Thackeray’ clan, but because I like Shinde very much. He has achieved this position from a position of activism. Since he has now become Chief Minister, I have to address him as Eknahrao (sir). I've been getting calls asking if I'm joining the Shinde faction for the last 5-6 days. This Thackeray doesn’t care about being attached to any body. "

Thackeray went on to say that Shinde's stances were excellent, and he praised the CM for them.

"Maharashtra needs such an active person. I am here because of love and affection towards him. The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra have a history and tradition. Don’t let him alone. It is my request."

"The work that Eknath Shinde has been doing, be it for poor people or farmers, is hard-working like a farmer. I demand to dismiss everything and let the Shinde Raj come, take the elections all over again and let him come into power with a full majority. My wishes are with him. " Jaidev concluded.