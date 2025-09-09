Mumbai Accident: 63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Water Tanker Hits Scooter In Jogeshwari East | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic accident in Jogeshwari East on Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman who was riding pillion on her nephew’s scooter. The woman, Asha Dattaram Jadhav, was returning home after attending rituals for her late brother-in-law at her nephew Aditya Jadhav’s residence.

According to police, Aditya, 19, who was driving the scooter, sustained minor injuries in the collision. The accident took place near a school gate around 1 p.m., when a water tanker reportedly struck their scooter from behind on the left side, as reported by the Indian Express.

Senior Inspector Iqbal Shikalgar of Jogeshwari police said, “As the scooter passed in front of the school gate, the water tanker suddenly hit it from behind. Due to the impact, Asha fell off the scooter, and the tanker’s front tyre crushed her hand, causing severe injury.”

Aditya alleged that the tanker driver, Angad Kumar, was distracted and on his mobile phone at the time of the accident. Asha lost consciousness immediately and was rushed to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, where doctors declared her dead, as reported.

The police registered an FIR against the tanker driver, who was brought to the police station and released after completing legal formalities. The investigation is ongoing.

63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Water Tanker Runs Over Her in Andheri; Case Registered

In another road accident in Mumbai, a 63-year-old woman named Maghiben Patel lost her life in a hit-and-run incident in Andheri East on Friday. Maghiben was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her husband, 62-year-old Ramaji Patel, when a water tanker struck them from behind on Pipeline Road.

The collision caused both to fall, and tragically, Maghiben was run over by the tanker’s rear wheels, resulting in her death. Her husband sustained minor injuries in the accident. The tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

MIDC police have filed a case against the unidentified driver and are actively tracking the vehicle using its registration number. At the time of the accident, the couple was returning home from a visit to a temple.