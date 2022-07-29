e-Paper Get App

Who is Nihar Thackeray? Know all about Bindumadhav Thackeray's son as he joins Shinde camp

Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of BJP leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support to the latter.

Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He is son-in-law of Harshwardhan Patil.

The 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by CM Thackeray crashed on June 29, capping a 10-day long political drama played across three states - Gujarat, Assam and Goa.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as CM and Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM while the apparently bleeding Sena cried foul and moved the Supreme Court for various reliefs, with the crucial hearing scheduled on Monday, August 1, and now the party has demanded disqualification of the dozen MPs who switched sides.

