Disgusting! Rat Seen Running On Oven Inside Domino's Pizza Outlet In Mumbai's Byculla; Visuals Surface

Screenshot from the video claiming that a rat was recorded running inside the oven at a pizza outlet in Mumbai's Byculla area | X

A video that was circulated by a user on social media platform X on Thursday (April 25) claimed that a rat was seen running in a pizza oven at the Clare Road outlet in Mumbai's Byculla outlet. The user who uploaded the video identifies himself as Aslam Merchant. His bio on the social media platform X says that he is a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mumbai and is also a social activist.

The social activist in his post on X also tagged the food department and asked the department to take action against the outlet. He also said in his post that the food department often takes action against small outlets quickly but drags its feet when it comes to acting against bigger names. Though the video is surely disturbing and concerning, the Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the clip and the claim shared on the social media platform.

"Disgusting moment rat crawls in pizza oven at Clare Road, Byculla Outlet of @dominos_india @dominos @mybmcWardE @CPMumbaiPolice," said the user in his post.

"@FDA_MAHARASHTRA @fssaiindia @mybmc Now Will You Take Action On Corporate Chains & #Seal It Or Rules & Sanitation Are Only For Small Time Restaurants Who Strives To Meet Ends & Still Maintain Utmost Hygiene," the person further said in his post on X tagging the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The handle that posted the video with the claim that the Domino's outlet at Clare Road in Byculla is unhygienic and had rates running on the pizza oven also claimed that the video is from March 18, 2024. He also tagged one Faisal and credited him for the video. There was no statement or clarification issued by the famous pizza chain over the claims by the time this article was first published.