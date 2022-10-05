Watch Video l Dussehra Rally 2022: Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged Maharashtra govt to NCP-Congress, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday addressed a massive crowd at Dussehra Rally/Dasra Melava held in MMRDA ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex amid a much tussle with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Slamming Thackeray, the Sena leader alleged that the former mortgaged Maharashtra government to Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in 2019 to form Maha Vikas Aghadi govt.

In a first, two Dusshera rallies are being held in Mumbai amidst the claim over 'real' Shiv Sena by Thackeray and Shinde.

"Maharashtra voters elected you and BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with Congress and NCP," said the Maharashtra CM strengthening his attack on Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Further he said that the massive crowds at this Dussehra rally proof is enough to show who are true inheritors of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and went on to ask Thackeray to kneel down at Bal Thackeray's memorial and apologise for 'betraying' people of Maharashtra.

He also said that even if his faction didn't get Shivaji Park to hold the rally we are still true followers of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Recalling NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bal Thackeray's relation, Shinde said that the Sena founder never involved politics with friendship, he was always against NCP but Uddhav Thackeray forgot this and joined hands with Pawar's party to form government.

"On one hand, Shiv Sainiks were being demoralized and our party chief was playing the role of Dhritarashtra," Shinde said attacking Thackeray adding that NCP and Congress intended to finish Shiv Sena party.

"Sena is not your private limited company but was formed through efforts of common Sena workers, Shinde reminded Uddhav in his maiden speech.

Every year, on the occasion of Dussehra – the tenth day after the nine-day long Navratri festival, also called Vijayadashmi, meaning the day of victory – the Shiv Sena holds a Melava (gathering) at Shivaji Park grounds near Dadar in Central Mumbai. The Eknath Shinde-led faction wanted to hold the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as it lays claim to the party. However, the court gave a go-ahead to Team Uddhav after the BMC denied permission to both sides citing a law and order issue.

Hours before the rally, Shinde tweeted a couplet by famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which said that whosoever is his heir will be his son and not vice versa.

Shinde's tweet appears to be targeted at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Ahead of the rallies, both factions released videos ahead of the rally, claiming to be true heirs of Bal Thackeray.

Why is Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally so important?

Sena leaders, party workers and supporters from across Maharashtra travel to Mumbai annually to attend the rally.

Sena’s first Dussehra rally was organised on October 30, 1966 at Shivaji Park, around four months after the party was founded on June 19, 1966. It was addressed by the Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The rally in 1966 played a crucial role in establishing the Shiv Sena and shaped the party’s future in Mumbai and Maharashtra as a whole, and its success made it an annual tradition for the party.

Sena’s deputy leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the Dussehra rally is now a party tradition, adding that it could not be held for two years because of the pandemic.