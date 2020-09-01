Supriya Sule and her CKP moment: What's a CKP and why is Twitter angry?

Member of Parliament and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule yesterday tweeted a photo with a caption "My CKP Moment - Patankar- Sardesai - Thackeray - Sule!"
The photo looks like it was taken when the Pawar family visited CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence for Ganeshotsav (Ganapati Festival) on Monday. Supriya Sule, in the selfie, is posing with her husband Sadanand Sule, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and Shaunak Patankar.
While Varun Sardesai is Aaditya Thackeray's maternal aunt’s son, Shaunak Patankar is his maternal uncle’s son.
The photo which was tweeted by Sule in a light mood, however, did not go well with the netizens due to the reference to the caste in its caption.
For those who are not aware, the caste reference in the post over which Twitter is angry is "CKP". CKP stands for Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu, one of the castes in Maharashtra.
The leader by mentioning, CKP, indirectly suggested that all of the people with her in the frame are CKP. While Thackeray family belongs to the CKP caste, Sule's husband Sadanand Sule is also a CKP.
The reference to the caste irked the Twitter users and many slammed Sule for "flaunting a caste badge".
One user commented, "Very disappointed to see you flaunt your caste. The caste system is an evil that has oppressed our country's marginalized sections for thousands of years. How can you take pride in your caste? Is this how you're going to end the caste system? Is this your progressive politics (sic)?"
"Aww, such a cute casteist moment (sic)," wrote another.
Recently, Indian Cricketer Ravindersinh Jadeja had to face flak for referring to his caste in a Twitter post in April. Jadeja had posted a sword-wielding video, with a caption, "A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy (sic)."