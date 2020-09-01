Supriya Sule and her CKP moment: What's a CKP and why is Twitter angry?

The photo which was tweeted by Sule in a light mood, however, did not go well with the netizens due to the reference to the caste in its caption.

For those who are not aware, the caste reference in the post over which Twitter is angry is "CKP". CKP stands for Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu, one of the castes in Maharashtra.

The leader by mentioning, CKP, indirectly suggested that all of the people with her in the frame are CKP. While Thackeray family belongs to the CKP caste, Sule's husband Sadanand Sule is also a CKP.

The reference to the caste irked the Twitter users and many slammed Sule for "flaunting a caste badge".

One user commented, "Very disappointed to see you flaunt your caste. The caste system is an evil that has oppressed our country's marginalized sections for thousands of years. How can you take pride in your caste? Is this how you're going to end the caste system? Is this your progressive politics (sic)?"

"Aww, such a cute casteist moment (sic)," wrote another.

Check out the reactions here: