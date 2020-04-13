Dear woke Twitter, please read about his life before you diss 'Rajput Boy' Ravindra Jadeja

On Sunday evening, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja shared a video where he practiced brandishing his sword much like he does when he completes a half century in cricket.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Jadeja said, “A sword may lose its shine, but it will never disobey its master (sic).”

People were critical of the all-rounder, saying that his tweet was ‘castiest.’ Ashok Swain, a Professor of Peace and Conflict and Uppsala University in Sweden lashed out at the cricketer, reminding him if the Rajputs had won any battle. “How many wars had Rajputs won? How many Rajputs were working in Mughal courts? Forget, the marriages! This idiot is a cricketer, plays for Indian team, hopefully not for his caste,” Swain tweeted.

Swain wasn’t the only one – a number of people on Twitter hit out at Jadeja, claiming that he was a ‘bits and pieces’ player, but a complete ‘castiest.’

However, it’s unfair to criticize Jadeja, given his background. His father was a security guard and his mother a nurse in a government-run hospital. Ravindra Jadeja lived with his parents and two sisters in a one-room employee flat that was allotted by the state government.

He lost his mother when he was around 14, and his oldest sister became his confidante and friend.