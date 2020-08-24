Caste system rejected? Dilip Mandal asks Kangana if she's a Rajput or Indian

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday got into the war of words with writer Dilip Mandal over the issues of caste-based reservation and caste identity.

Commenting below the article written by Mandal on Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents', the actress wrote that the cast system has been rejected by modern Indians and only the constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations.

"Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It (sic)," wrote Kangana.

In response to the actress's comment, Mandal asked her whether she identifies herself as a Modern Indian or just as a Rajput. He also asked Kangana whether she had actually read the article or not.

Mandal wrote, "Are you a modern Indian? Your wiki profile says that you are simply a Rajput. Are you a Rajput or an Indian or you carry both identities at the same time and wear one or other identity according to your convenience? BTW, have you read the article?"

In reply to the writer, Kangana said that she identifies herself as Indian/Bhartiya and that’s her only identity. She also added that cast in Hinduism supposed to be one's "Guna/Quality, not the identity".

"Cast in Hinduism supposed to be your Guna/Quality not your identity,I am born to fight, I can handle pressure I suppose I have good leadership qualities I do believe my gunas are of a Kshatriya, most members in my family don’t feel the same,I am Bhartiya that’s my only identity (sic), wrote Kangana.

Check out the comments here: