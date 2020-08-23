'Death of free speech': Kangana Ranaut slams Bloomsbury India for stopping publication of 'Delhi Riots 2020'

On Saturday, amid widespread condemnation from netizens, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw publication of a book on the Delhi riots of February 2020. The move didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and actress Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the same. She took to her official Twitter handle and called it 'a death of free speech by messiahs of free speech'.

"We have Bhartiya Janta Party as the ruling government, a party build by commoners, still these elitist and Islamists suppress us like insects, frustrating to be a young Indian in these times yet I wonder how much people before me must have suffered," Kanagana Ranaut wrote.

Her tweet was a reply to another tweet, which read, "Shame for publishing this book glorifying country-wide rioting, killing of Hindus and attacks on Hindu properties, call for foreign interventions in India and mocking the plight of the minorities in Pakistan."