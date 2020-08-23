'Death of free speech': Kangana Ranaut slams Bloomsbury India for stopping publication of 'Delhi Riots 2020'

On Saturday, amid widespread condemnation from netizens, Bloomsbury India decided to withdraw publication of a book on the Delhi riots of February 2020. The move didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and actress Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the same. She took to her official Twitter handle and called it 'a death of free speech by messiahs of free speech'.
"We have Bhartiya Janta Party as the ruling government, a party build by commoners, still these elitist and Islamists suppress us like insects, frustrating to be a young Indian in these times yet I wonder how much people before me must have suffered," Kanagana Ranaut wrote.
Her tweet was a reply to another tweet, which read, "Shame for publishing this book glorifying country-wide rioting, killing of Hindus and attacks on Hindu properties, call for foreign interventions in India and mocking the plight of the minorities in Pakistan."
Questioning Bloomsbury's move, another user tweeted, "So a book claims Tahir Hussain’s innocence gets published.
But one that offers a counter is de platformed publishers withdrawn
Explain how one is ok &! other isn’t?
Which one saw protests & the other was published & promoted?
So who are the fascists? (I’ve read neither book)"
Replying to the same, the 'Manikarnika' actress tweeted, "SHAME SHAME SHAME !!! Tahir Hussain has been declared a criminal by Delhi court, yet one can’t publish true account of Delhi Riots, but another book where he is portrayed a hero makes it... DEATH OF FREE SPEECH BY MESSIAHS OF FREE SPEECH"
For the unversed, Bloomsbury India on Saturday evening withdrew publication of 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story' even as the writers, Kapil Mishra and others held a book launch event. The publishers in an official statement that was shared with The Free Press Journal said that the decision had been taken "in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved."
Earlier, replying to author Anand Ranganathan's thread about the 'appalling' move by Bloomsbury India, Kangana had tweeted, "Remember they will kill you burn you in the name of secularism, they will also snatch your voice for the cause of free speech, remember truth will be forbidden again, open your eyes now #DelhiRiots2020 #DelhiRiotsUntoldStory #DelhiRiots"
